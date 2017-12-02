  • STV
  • MySTV

Craig Levein: I have no idea why referee sent me off

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Hearts boss says referee Bobby Madden lost control of the game against Hamilton.

Craig Levein was sent to the Tynecastle stand.
Craig Levein was sent to the Tynecastle stand. SNS

Hearts manager Craig Levein accused referee Bobby Madden of losing control of the ill-tempered Scottish Premiership 1-1 draw with Hamilton at Tynecastle.

The 10-man hosts were denied victory after Jamie Walker's stunning free-kick just after the break was cancelled out by Xavier Tomas's 69th-minute header.

Hearts defender Jamie Brandon received a second yellow card in the 35th for elbowing Antonio Rojano but there was also plenty of drama off the field as both Levein and assistant manager Austin MacPhee were sent to the stand during seven manic second-half minutes.

Levein was dismissed following a stand-off with Madden after refusing to heed the official's request for talks on the touchline but admitted he was unaware of the reason why.

Assistant manager MacPhee and Accies midfielder Darion MacKinnon then sparked a melee as the pair fell to the ground grappling for the ball - with police intervening in a bid to restore calm during the pushing and shoving.

Levein, whose team have now not won in six matches, insists Madden's handling of the game was partly to blame.

Asked if the official lost control, Levein said: "Those are your words. I'd agree with that. It was just the amount of mistakes he was making. I was frustrated by that.

"I have no idea why he sent me off. He never told me. Do I think he should have came to me? He ran 25 yards, why not run another five? Other than just to show who's the gaffer. It's stupid, eh?

"I don't think I did anything wrong. He didn't tell me why I got sent to the stand. If it's for not walking four yards, that is bizarre."

Levein, who was also unhappy with Rojano's part in Brandon's dismissal, was also furious MacKinnon did not receive a second yellow for his tangle with MacPhee.

He added: "I don't know how Austin can get blamed for that situation. He had a hold of the ball and he was rugby tackled.

"If one player is holding the ball on the field and another player rugby tackles him, what happens? Both players then get penalised.

"My point is that even if Austin is holding the ball and then gets rugby-tackled, on the pitch they both get booked."

Accies boss Martin Canning disputed Levein's version of events, saying: "He didn't rugby tackle him, when you see it back Austin MacPhee pulled him on top of him.

"He has completely provoked him and that's why he's been sent to the stand, because the referee and fourth official can see exactly what I see.

"I've had to remove a player from the pitch because one of the coaches has literally pulled him on top of him to try to get him sent off, so that's why I'm pleased with my team's mentality and their professionalism to maintain their discipline."

Asked about Leven's comments over Rojano, Canning said: "I'm going to defend my player.

"I have seen it back but only in my own footage from the other side of the stadium, so when I see it close up it will probably just confirm what I thought in the first place, which was that he swung an arm and caught him in the face.

"I would like to see anyone else take an elbow to the face and not squeal."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.