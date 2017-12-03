McInnes unhappy Rangers speculation 'has dragged on'

The Aberdeen manager said he was frustrated after losing 2-1 to Rangers at Pittodrie.

Unhappy: McInnes wants speculation to end. SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has said he's unhappy that speculation about a move to become Rangers' new manager "has dragged on and on".

McInnes spoke after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 loss against Rangers at Pittodrie.

Danny Wilson gave the visitors a first-half lead with a header before Ryan Jack was shown a red card in the second half for a tackle on Stevie May. Josh Windass doubled Rangers' lead before a Frank Ross free-kick put Aberdeen back in the game, though they were unable to find an equaliser.

The defeat came following a 3-0 loss to the same opposition at Ibrox on Wednesday and with constant speculation that Rangers are looking to appoint McInnes as the successor to Pedro Caixinha.

The manager made it clear that he wasn't happy with the situation surrounding him and the constant links with a move.

"I made my position clear a few weeks ago and this has been ongoing," he said. "It just feels as if it has dragged on and on.

"I'm not happy with how things have played out.

"I know [the Press] have a job to do and must be getting fed some sort of stuff, so there has been plenty of encouragement to run stories.

"Everybody seems to be in the know and every other day there is someone giving an opinion on my future and what Rangers are doing.

"It's not been as straightforward as it should have been the last few weeks."

Pressed on whether he remained fully committed to remaining at Aberdeen, he said: "It's wrong for me to make a comment on speculation or assumption.

"I'm manager of Aberdeen and my job is to get a winning team on the pitch."



