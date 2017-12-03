Graeme Murty: Rangers showed character after red card

The Rangers boss says Ryan Jack was "gutted" after being sent off.

Delighted: Murty said his side dug in for victory. SNS Group

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty watched his side defeat Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie despite being reduced to ten men and praised the players' character.

Danny Wilson gave Rangers the perfect start with a headed goal after 14 minutes and after Ryan Jack was sent off in the second half, Josh Windass doubled the visitors' lead. Frank Ross scored directly from a free kick to pull one back for Aberdeen but Rangers held on for three points that saw them leapfrog the Dons into second place in the table.

Jack's sending off was his fourth of the season, though two were later rescinded. Murty said the club would consider whether or not they would appeal but said he thought the team performance should be the focus.

"I'm not going to shout about the referee," he said. "He made a decision, we had to deal with the consequences.

"I'd rather talk about the character the team showed.

"They refocused and dug in. We were lucky at times but I thought anything less than win would have been harsh.

"I feel for Ryan. I know he's gutted. We'll have a look at it again and we'll decide what to do as a club but I thought he handled the occasion up to that point remarkably well. He showed a degree of composure I'm not sure I'd have been capable of in his shoes."