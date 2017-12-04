Football Talk: Brown's Euro record, Stockton's fancy dress

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Scott Brown is on the verge of writing himself into the Scottish football history books. SNS

As we warm up to Tuesday's Champions League clash between Celtic and Anderlecht there's a good chance Scott Brown could be on the brink of making history.

If he's selected he will become the Scot with the most appearances in the competition, overtaking Kenny Dalglish with 69 games.

But before we get to Tuesday let's look back on some of the more weird, wonderful and ridiculous stories that are doing the rounds.

First up, a Sunderland fan was allegedly thrown out of the Stadium of Light for... how shall we say it... doing a poo in his seat.

Then there's Cole Stockton. The Hearts player is getting a mixed reaction for his Mr T outfit at the club's Christmas party because he chose to 'black up' for the occasion.

Fans at the Charleroi v Oostende match in Belgium threw hundreds of cuddly toys on the pitch for Santa to collect and give to disabled children.

And have you seen the incredible Benevento equaliser against AC Milan yet? Their goalkeeper actually did the unthinkable and headed home in stoppage time.

Not only was it a pretty spectacular goal, after 15 games it was also the club's first point of the season.

Today's top stories

ICYMI

The best of social media

Today's back pages