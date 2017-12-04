Hein Vanhaezebrouck says his side have very little chance of scoring in Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5667011867001-anderlecht-boss-we-re-not-psg-we-can-t-beat-celtic-3-0.jpg" />

Hein Vanhaezebrouck does not believe his Anderlecht side can beat Celtic by three goals and qualify for the Europa League.

The manager of the Belgian club arrived in Glasgow for the final Champions League match of the group stages on Tuesday evening but he is not confident of recording a victory.

They will have to defeat Brendan Rodgers's side by three goals if they are to leapfrog them in Group B and remain in Europe after Christmas.

When speaking to STV at Glasgow Airport, Vanhaezebrouck joked only group leaders Paris Saint-Germain would be capable of pulling off such a huge result and instead they are only looking to keep the scoreline respectable.

"It's not very easy for us having lost at home 3-0. It makes it really difficult for us," he said.

"We're not even talking about qualifying, we're just talking about making a good result, that's the most important thing for us.

"You should be PSG... then it's possible," he joked.

"I think they are the only ones who can do it and we are not PSG.

"You never know, in football everything is possible but let's say there's very, very little chance to score. Plus we don't score so easily so we will try and make a good result."

As Celtic beat Anderlecht 3-0 in Belgium, a win of the same scoreline for the visitors on Tuesday would send them through on goal difference rather than head-to-head results.

If they beat Celtic by a three goals in any other combination of results they will progress based on away goals scored in the two games against Rodgers' men.