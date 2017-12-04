McGregor: Celtic need to impose their game on Anderlecht

The midfielder is confident his side will get the result they need on Tuesday.

Focus: McGregor is ready for Anderlecht. SNS Group

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says his side need to grab control of the Champions League match against Anderlecht to achieve their ambitions.

Any result better than a 3-0 defeat at home to the Belgian side will leave Celtic third in their group and ensure Europa League football after Christmas.

McGregor says the squad are in good shape and feeling confident but have to make sure they impose themselves on the night.

"We're obviously looking forward to it," he said. "The boys have recovered well over the weekend and we've prepared properly.

"We need to go and stamp our authority on the game tomorrow night and not just sit back and defend that three goal lead.

"We just have to go out and play our own game and I think that's where we've been at our best."

'We're anticipating an exciting game and we know that defensively we'll have to be on it but go and stamp our authority on it.' Callum McGregor

The midfielder acknowledged Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were always favourites to progress to the Champions League knock-out stages but a 3-0 in Belgium gave Celtic a strong chance of taking third place.

He said the performances against Anderlecht would be a good indicator of where Celtic stand in European football's pecking order.

He said he felt Celtic were on the rise despite some losses in the group stages, including 12 goals conceded against PSG.

"We've been drawn in another tough group and I think when the draw was made everybody looked at the two Anderlecht games as being the deciding ones if we were going to progress to European football after Christmas," he said.

"So we've put ourselves in a great position to do that and hopefully we can finish the job."

McGregor said he was expecting a reaction from Anderlecht after Celtic's "comfortable" win when they last met.

"For Celtic winning 3-0 away from home in European football has been a tough ask, certainly in previous years, so to go and get that gives us great confidence going into tomorrow night that we can get a result," he said.

"We know that they've picked up since then and they're coming to try to get those three goals back so we're anticipating an exciting game and we know that defensively we'll have to be on it but go and stamp our authority on it."