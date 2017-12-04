  • STV
Rodgers: No fears in playing Edouard in Champions League

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Celtic manager says he has 'gained a new player' after his weekend performance.

Brendan Rodgers congratulates Odsonne Edouard after his hat trick on Saturday.
Brendan Rodgers congratulates Odsonne Edouard after his hat trick on Saturday. SNS

Brendan Rodgers says he would not hesitate to hand Odsonne Edouard a starting role in Celtic's Champions League clash with Anderlecht on Tuesday.

The sides meet in the final fixture of the competition's group stages in Glasgow with Celtic looking to avoid a three-goal defeat so they can secure a place in the Europa League last 32.

Rodgers continued to heap praise on his French striker, who helped sink Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday with a hat trick in the 5-1 win.

Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths are both available for selection but the manager says they now have an additional option up front.

"Not at all, we have three different types of strikers," he said when asked if he would hesitate keeping him in the team. 

"Odsonne is a boy who has a lot of talent. He's been adapting to a new country, new climate, the football, language, but he's settled in very well and works very hard every day.

"His talent was there to see at the weekend. Along with him, Leigh and Moussa we have great striking options.

"He's very young and is still developing. We see that on and off the field, he has all the attributes."

He added: "In the Champions League you have to have a real high level of technique and a good tactical capacity to play the game.

"Physically the speed of the game is different but he has those attributes, he's very quick and strong and mentally he's maturing all the time."

'I think we gained another young player at the weekend in Odsonne Edouard.'
Brendan Rodgers, Celtic manager

Edouard started only his third domestic match on Saturday and is now looking to make his second Champions League appearance this week.

Rodgers says his new-found form is testament to how hard he has worked since arriving on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

"I think we gained another young player at the weekend in Odsonne Edouard," he said.

"It was an absolutely brilliant performance by him. Since his arrival here he's always shown he's a talent but it's been difficult for him to get the games.

"But I just felt like putting him in and I think we've really gained from that at the weekend. His confidence is really high and he gives us another striking option."

