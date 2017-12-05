Scott Brown breaks Scottish European games record

The Celtic captain will play his 69th Champions League fixture for Celtic on Tuesday.

Scott Brown has written himself into Celtic, and Scotland's, history books. SNS

Scott Brown writes himself into the history books on Tuesday when he makes his 69th appearance in the Champions League.

He will top the list of Scottish players' appearances in Europe's elite tournament when he leads Celtic out against Anderlecht.

The teams meet in the final game of the competition's group stages but it will be the last chance to add to his tally this season with Celtic having already been knocked out.

They are looking to avoid a three-goal defeat to the Belgian side to book their place in the Europa League last 32.

Brown's appearance at Celtic Park puts him ahead of club legend Kenny Dalglish, who played in 68 European Cup games during his career in the 1970s and 1980s.

The only other Scot to come close is Darren Fletcher, who made 66 appearances while he was at Manchester United.

Scott Brown has been invaluable for Celtic since arriving in 2007. SNS

Brown's first Champions League appearance was in 2007 when Celtic drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow away from home.

They drew the second leg by the same scoreline but booked their place in the group stages after winning 4-3 on penalties.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is delighted to have handed his leading man the chance to make history but says Brown has left him and previous Celtic managers no choice.

"He's in great company with Kenny who is a real legend of the club," Rodgers said. "I think it tells you the mark of his consistency.

"To have played the number of games, to have been available and to have been chosen by various managers shows the level that he's played at.

"Of course he captains the team and it's a great accolade for him. Hopefully he has many more ahead of him."