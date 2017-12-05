  • STV
  • MySTV

Scott Brown breaks Scottish European games record

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Celtic captain will play his 69th Champions League fixture for Celtic on Tuesday.

Scott Brown has written himself into Celtic, and Scotland's, history books.
Scott Brown has written himself into Celtic, and Scotland's, history books. SNS

Scott Brown writes himself into the history books on Tuesday when he makes his 69th appearance in the Champions League.

He will top the list of Scottish players' appearances in Europe's elite tournament when he leads Celtic out against Anderlecht.

The teams meet in the final game of the competition's group stages but it will be the last chance to add to his tally this season with Celtic having already been knocked out.

They are looking to avoid a three-goal defeat to the Belgian side to book their place in the Europa League last 32.

Brown's appearance at Celtic Park puts him ahead of club legend Kenny Dalglish, who played in 68 European Cup games during his career in the 1970s and 1980s.

The only other Scot to come close is Darren Fletcher, who made 66 appearances while he was at Manchester United.

Scott Brown has been invaluable for Celtic since arriving in 2007.
Scott Brown has been invaluable for Celtic since arriving in 2007. SNS

Brown's first Champions League appearance was in 2007 when Celtic drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow away from home.

They drew the second leg by the same scoreline but booked their place in the group stages after winning 4-3 on penalties.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is delighted to have handed his leading man the chance to make history but says Brown has left him and previous Celtic managers no choice.

"He's in great company with Kenny who is a real legend of the club," Rodgers said. "I think it tells you the mark of his consistency.

"To have played the number of games, to have been available and to have been chosen by various managers shows the level that he's played at.

"Of course he captains the team and it's a great accolade for him. Hopefully he has many more ahead of him."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.