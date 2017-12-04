Rangers appeal Ryan Jack's red card against Aberdeen

The midfielder has had two suspensions overturned already this season.

Dismissed: Ryan Jack was sent off at Pittodrie. SNS Group

Rangers have submitted an appeal against Ryan Jack's sending off in the match against Aberdeen.

The midfielder was shown a red card by referee Willie Collum for a challenge on Stevie May during his side's 2-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty said the club would review the incident before deciding on their course of action and have now submitted an appeal to the Scottish FA.

The case will be heard by an independent panel on Thursday.

Sunday's incident was the fourth time Jack has been sent off this season, though he successfully appealed two suspensions.

A red card for an altercation with Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot was rescinded last month, as was a dismissal for a clash with Hibernian's Anthony Stokes in August.