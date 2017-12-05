Football Talk: Rangers' £1m move, record-breaking Brown

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Derek McInnes: Rangers are expected to make their move for the Aberdeen boss in the next 24 hours. SNS Group

Six weeks have passed since Pedro Caixinha departed Rangers but now the Ibrox board look set to finally make their move.

According to the papers, the Light Blues will officially approach Aberdeen in a bid to lure Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty and are willing to shell out close to £1m to make the move for the duo happen.

The Dons board look to be holding firm, however, as it is claimed Aberdeen will only sanction talks if Rangers pay the stipulated £800,000 compensation for McInnes up front.

It would be returned to them if negotiations break down further down the line.

Across Glasgow, Celtic are preparing for their final Champions League group stage tie against Anderlecht as the Hoops look to secure third spot and European football beyond Christmas.

Should captain Scott Brown make an appearance on Tuesday he will surpass Kenny Dalglish as the club's record appearance holder in Europe's premier competition.

Brendan Rodgers says the Scotland international has already achieved legendary status.

Elsewhere, Dundee United have been dealt a blow after midfielder Willo Flood suffered a dislocated shoulder, while Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend has built on an impressive autumn by linking up with Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

