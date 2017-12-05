  • STV
  • MySTV

What Belgian media say as Celtic take on Anderlecht

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The clubs' last meeting in Glasgow brings back memories of 'a monster and 60,000 madmen'.

Anderlecht players train under the Celtic Park lights.
Anderlecht players train under the Celtic Park lights. SNS

Celtic host Anderlecht in the final group game of the Champions League, with Belgian media having their say ahead of the clash.

Anderlecht require a three-goal winning margin to pip Celtic to third place and the Europa League spot.

It is a challenge the Belgian papers believe is beyond Anderlecht, particularly when past visits to Glasgow are taken into account.

Recalling their last trip to the east end of Glasgow, one paper described the 3-1 defeat in 2003 as being blown away by "a monster and 60,000 madmen".

For those wondering, the monster was John Hartson.

'Hartson the monster and 60,000 madmen'

http://www.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20171204_03225001 | default

Het Nieuwsblad has cast an eye back over Anderlecht's 3-1 loss at Celtic Park in 2003 as it builds up to Tuesday's game.

The newspaper warned Anderlecht's players of the challenge that awaits them at the "mythical" Celtic Park, insisting Belgian players, fans and journalists are set for an unforgettable evening.

In 2003, Celtic prevailed 3-1 over Vincent Kompany and co in Champions League Group A, with Anderlecht "blown away by 60,000 football-crazy Scots and a monster named John Hartson" according to the paper.

On that night goals from Liam Miller, Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton proved the difference as Martin O'Neill's Hoops secured a vital victory.

'Mission Impossible'

http://www.nieuwsblad.be/cnt/dmf20171204_03225130 | default

Anderlecht must win by three goals or more to nick European football after Christmas from Celtic's grasp.

It is a task one paper regards as "mission impossible" while another describes as "an extremely difficult assignment".

Their chances of upsetting the odds have been all but written off. 

The Belgians boast a dismal record on the road in Europe having not won away from home since December 2005. The memory of their 3-0 defeat in Brussels to Celtic also lingers in memory.

Not only that, an indifferent start to the domestic campaign has left supporters expecting the worst.

Anderlecht sacked manager Rene Weiler one week before their 3-0 loss to Celtic in Brussels, with Hein Vanhaezebrouck taking permanent charge seven days after leaving rivals Gent.

While form has improved somewhat, a poor start to the season compounded by defeats to Gent and Standard Liege leave Vanhaezebrouck's side seven points off the pace, despite winning 2-1 on Saturday against Lokeren.

https://www.hln.be/sport/voetbal/champions-league-europa-league/champions-league/europese-jubileumwedstrijd-voor-voorzitter-vanden-stock-kan-dit-anderlecht-dan-over-de-streep-trekken~ad484eb7/ | default

All hope is not lost

http://www.standaard.be/cnt/dmf20171204_03225074 | default

All hope is not lost, however, as chairman Voor Vanden Stock oversees his 200th European game.

The Belgian media are hoping it proves lucky as Anderlecht look to extend their Euro campaign beyond Christmas.

Should they fail, it will be the first season in 13 years when no Belgian side features in European football after Christmas.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.