Csaba Laszlo: Scott Fraser should have scored four

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Dundee United boss was critical of his midfielder after his double at the weekend.

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo criticised Scott Fraser for only scoring twice against Dunfermline, saying he should have scored four.

The midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, struck a first-half double as United beat the Pars 2-1 to go top of the Championship.

He has been linked with a move to English League One outfit Wigan in recent weeks as his contract at Tannadice runs down.

Laszlo, however, believes the 22-year-old would instead be attracting interest from Premier League clubs should he add more goals to his game.

He said: "I am happy with Scott Fraser but I was also angry with him after the game.

"I told him I was angry and he asked me why and I said it was because I want the maximum. At the moment you're not because you had the possibility to score four and scored just two.

"I am happy but don't be satisfied."

He added: "I read in the papers that Wigan show interest for Scott Fraser but I said, 'you see, if you score four that's West Bromich Albion, that is the difference.'

"So you have to score in every game four goals."

'I am proud that Dundee United offers a huge platform for players to develop, interest from English clubs is fantastic.'
Csaba Laszlo

Dundonian Fraser's progress stalled after breaking a metatarsal in March, with an injury nightmare leaving him sidelined for much of the campaign so far.

When asked whether or not talks have started to extend Fraser's contract, Laszlo said he is hopeful the youngster will heed his advice and stay for another season on Tayside.

He said: "Every time, the player has to decide but the player has to have someone behind him that gives good advice.

"The players can always come to me and I can explain the best time to move or not to move.

"At the moment, I think Scott Fraser is settled here very good [sic]. If he can play one more year, hopefully in the Scottish Premiership, he can be even stronger."

He added: "Going from the Scottish to English Championship is a huge difference, you have to be ready and I think he believes in us.

"I am proud that Dundee United offers a huge platform for players to develop, interest from English clubs is fantastic."

