Holt: Rangers players out to prove themselves to new boss

The midfielder has returned to the first team under interim boss Graeme Murty.

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt says every player in the Light Blues squad is out to prove themselves to their new manager.

The Ibrox board are expected to make an official approach for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes this week as the search to replace Pedro Caixinha intensifies.

After starting the campaign out of favour under Caixinha, Holt has forced his way back into the stream under Graeme Murty's watch, starting all six of the interim manager's matches in charge so far.

Spreading some festive cheer at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, Holt praised the work of Murty after the Ibrox club secured back-to-back wins over McInnes' Aberdeen.

He said: "Not just myself but the whole squad have enjoyed working under Graeme. As players, all you can give is 100% hard work and that's what we've given.

"As for a new manager, everyone is playing to prove they should be in the team, that's the same for any club.

"We are 100% focused on the football, the off-field stuff we cannot control."

Rangers host Ross County on Saturday as they look to claim an elusive third consecutive win after failing to do so under Caixinha.

Holt believes it is imperative Rangers end that particular hoodoo.

He said: "The last two results have been really good but it's about building on those, the previous results had been disappointing so it was important we bounced back.

"It's only two games, it's important we build on these because the level of consistency hasn't been good enough.

"They will count for nothing if we don't follow it up."