Hamilton's Martin Canning and David Templeton win awards

Hamilton boss Martin Canning and attacker David Templeton have been named Scottish Premiership manager and player of the month respectively.

Accies recovered from six consecutive losses in September and October to upset Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox and hold Aberdeen and Hibs to draws in November.

Canning's side have risen to eighth in the table after their upturn in form, most recently drawing at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Across the three league matches in November, Templeton, whose campaign had been disrupted by a fractured foot, struck twice and set up another two goals.

He scored in the 2-2 draw with Derek McInnes' Dons, before coolly slotting home the opener against Rangers as the New Douglas Park outfit shocked the Light Blues.

Hamilton host St Johnstone on Saturday, before five more Premiership fixtures as part of a packed December schedule.