Dembele returns to Celtic team for Anderlecht clash

The striker's inclusion is one of five changes made by Brendan Rodgers.

Return: Dembele will face Anderlecht. SNS Group

Moussa Dembele will return to Celtic's starting line-up for the Champions League clash against Anderlecht.

The striker has missed the last two matches after picking up a shin injury in the League Cup final but will lead the line against the Belgian side.

It's one of five changes made by manager Brendan Rodgers for a match which will see the Scottish champions reach the Europa League provided they don't lose by three goals or more.

Jozo Simunovic, James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor also return to the starting line-up at the expense of Kristoffer Ajer, Jonny Hayes and Tom Rogic.

Craig Gordon starts in goal behind a back four of Mikael Lustig, Deryck Boyata, Simunovic and Kieran Tierney.

Captain Scott Brown breaks a Scottish record by making his 69th Champions League appearance, playing alongside McGregor.

Forrest starts on the right wing, with Sinclair on the left and Armstrong playing centrally behind Dembele.