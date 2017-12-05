Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha returns to management

He has taken charge of Mexican side Cruz Azul six weeks after being sacked from Rangers.

Appointment: Caixinha has a new job. SNS

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has returned to management six weeks after being sacked from Ibrox.



The Portuguese manager has been appointed by Mexican side Cruz Azul midway through their Liga MX campaign.

The club currently sit 14th in the league with 18 points from a possible 51 after 17 games.

Caixinha returns to the country where he won the league with Santos Laguna, two years prior to taking the job at Rangers.

He was let go from his duties with the Light Blues after a struggling season of inconsistent results and performances. He won just 14 of his 26 matches in charge.



