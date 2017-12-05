Joe McKee banned for four games for abusing Dean Shiels

The Falkirk midfielder was found guilty of excessive misconduct at a disciplinary panel.

Banned: McKee has a four-match suspension. SNS Group

Falkirk's Joe McKee has been banned for four games after a panel ruled that he had verbally abused an opponent.

McKee had been charged with excessive misconduct for his behaviour during the Challenge Cup match between Falkirk and Dunfermline.

The midfielder and his teammate Kevin O'Hara were both charged by the Scottish FA after reports they had made comments to Dunfermline forward Shiels about his missing eye.

O'Hara admitted his guilt and had his case heard on November 16, receiving an eight-match ban for his behaviour.

McKee chose to contest the charge and took witnesses to a hearing a week but the panel did not have time to complete the case on the day. They reconvened at Hampden on December 5 to deliver their verdict and found that he was in breach of the rules, suspending him for four games.

The incident occurred during Falkirk's 2-0 Irn-Bru Cup victory over their arch rivals on October 7.

Shiels was sent off deep into stoppage-time for a challenge on McKee.