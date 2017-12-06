Football Talk: McInnes to quit Aberdeen, humble Brown

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Quit? Derek McInnes may have to take matters into his own hands. SNS

You didn't think the Derek McInnes saga was over, did you?

Aberdeen may have refused Rangers permission to speak to their manager but it now looks as though McInnes will quit the Dons in order to pursue his return to Ibrox.

Get comfy folks, this could be a long one.

Meanwhile, Scott Brown is remaining humble after last night's European record.

He's now the Scot with the most Champions League appearances after surpassing Kenny Dalglish on 69 games. He says he's not fit to tie his shoelaces though and is just "the guy who got lucky."

There will be a historic fixture in the under-17s' Euro 2017/18 qualifying campaign after Scotland drew Kosovo and St Mirren's Lewis Morgan has been linked with a move to Celtic again.

So too has Dundee defender Jack Hendry but Newcastle are also said to be interested in him.

