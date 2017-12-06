  • STV
Scott Brown: Anderlecht played us at our own game

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic skipper says disappointment is overriding the achievement of qualifying.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has said that Anderlecht played his side at their own game in the 1-0 Champions League defeat on Tuesday.

The Belgian side took three points in the final group stage game but Celtic had the better head to head record and kept third spot in the group and the prize of a Europa League place.

Brown acknowledged that Celtic were second best on the night and that the disappointment of defeat would have to fade before they would enjoy having achieved their pre-tournament aim of European football in early 2018.

"It was quite disappointing, to be perfectly honest," he said. "They've played us at our own game.

"We're used to being at home, keeping the ball and having a lot of possession but Craig has just told me the passing stats and it's not great.

"The main thing was that we did what we set out at the start of the group to do and we've got to the Europa League.

"It'll put a smile on our face but it'll be a couple of days down the line. But the disappointment [from the game] is still fresh and everyone in that changing room is a little bit disappointed that we didn't manage to get the ball and play our own game."

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon said that the nature of the game, where Celtic knew that anything less than a 3-0 defeat would ensure progress, meant an unusual approach even when a goal down. However, he said the main goal had been achieved and Celtic had outperformed their pre-group ranking.

"It was a different situation coming into this game, knowing that we had to avoid a heavy defeat to go through," he said. "That showed towards the end of the game where we weren't looking to get back into it but were defending a defeat, which is a strange situation to be in.

"We were fourth seeds coming into this group and we've managed to finish third.

"However we've managed to do that we'll be happy once the dust settles."

