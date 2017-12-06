Derek McInnes misses training after Rangers approach

Aberdeen refused the Light Blues permission to speak to their manager on Tuesday night.

Derek McInnes: In Aberdeen colours but for how much longer? SNS Group

Derek McInnes is not taking Aberdeen's training session on Wednesday morning following Rangers' approach to speak the manager.

The Dons announced on Tuesday night that they had rejected an approach from the Ibrox club, who are targeting McInnes as the replacement for Pedro Caixinha.

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty were scheduled to take training ahead of Aberdeen's match against Dundee on Friday night but neither were present to work with the first team squad.

Compensation would have to be agreed between the sides if McInnes was to return to the club he served as a player between 1995 and 2000.

The request to speak to McInnes came after a week in which Aberdeen lost twice to Rangers in back-to-back Premiership fixtures with the Ibrox side under the temporary stewardship of Under-20s coach Graeme Murty.

Following the second defeat, a 2-1 loss at Pittodrie, McInnes made clear his frustration at the links with Rangers, saying the speculation had "dragged on and on".

He previously endorsed the comments of Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, who had said he manager was happy in his current role and was "going nowhere".