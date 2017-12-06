  • STV
  • MySTV

David Templeton: Hamilton reap rewards from gamble on winger

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The 28-year-old winger has picked up November's Premiership player of the month award.

This time two years ago David Templeton was in a dark place.

His career looked to be in tatters, his knee was in a similarly bad state and he could see no light at the end of the tunnel.

After an innocuous challenge during a Championship win over St Mirren in August 2015, Rangers substitute Templeton suffered a devastating injury.

Doctors struggled to solve the issue with his knee to the point the Scottish winger contemplated hanging up his boots at the age of 27.

A desperate trip to a London surgeon finally found the problem, a separate, previously unidentified tear, rescued his career and got him back on the long journey to recovery.

Hope was restored but he had to battle through the difficult journey alone after being released by Rangers, forcing himself to go to the gym day by day before he could even afford to find himself a new team.

Manager Martin Canning says Hamilton Accies' decision to sign the 28-year-old in March, ending his year and a half wait to play football again, was a gamble. It is a gamble that has paid off handsomely.

'It's fantastic for him. He's been in a dark place with injury and he's come through that and been recognised as the top player in the league for the month.'
Martin Canning on David Templeton

The chances of Templeton seeing himself holding a piece of silverware aloft before 2017 was over were no doubt few and far between.

As the pair showed off their respective Premiership manager and player of the month awards on Wednesday, his represented the end of a long struggle.

"It was difficult, I think I went ten months without playing football," Templeton told STV Sport.

"It was difficult sitting in the house and trying to go to the gym myself, not being in and around a team - the banter with the boys. It's just nice to have that feeling again and playing football."

Hamilton did not lose a game in November, beating Rangers and drawing with Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Templeton proved to be pivotal, scoring two goals along the way.

Canning could not be happier for his creative winger.

He said: "It's fantastic for him. He's been in a dark place with injury and he's come through that and been recognised as the top player in the league for the month.

"He's put a lot of hard work in to get to that point so has the club in terms of getting him to there. It's great for everyone Temps is being recognised and great for the team, what he's producing on the pitch as well.

"It was a little bit of a risk given he hadn't played football in a long time but I met him for a coffee before he signed and straight away on meeting him you could tell he was focused and desperate for another opportunity to get back playing again.

"Thankfully for us, and for Temps, the gamble has paid off if you look at it that way. He's back to playing at a high level again and scoring goals in the Premiership."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1403789-hamilton-s-martin-canning-and-david-templeton-scoop-awards/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.