Who could Celtic face in the Europa League last 32?

The Scottish champions will be unseeded when Monday's draw takes place in Nyon.

Challenge: Celtic will be unseeded in the draw. SNS Group

Celtic reached their pre-season target of securing European football after Christmas when they finished third in their Champions League group ahead of Anderlecht.

They can now eagerly anticipate Monday's draw for the Europa League Round of 32 and the list of possible opponents is now known.

Brendan Rodgers' side weren't among the top four of the eight Champions League sides dropping into the second-tier competition, so could face one of Europe's big names in their next tie, which takes place in February.

The four best Champions League third-placed sides are joined by the 12 Europa League group winners in the seeded half of the draw and that could produce a trip to face an English Premier League side, a La Liga representative or a big name from Serie A among others.

Arsenal lie in wait, as do Villarreal or a meeting with Rino Gattuso's AC Milan. Atletico Madrid will be the team everyone wants to avoid while a trip to Moscow to play CSKA or Lokomotiv in sub-zero temperatures wouldn't be welcome.





Seeded teams

Arsenal

Villarreal

Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Lazio

CSKA Moscow

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Sporting Lisbon

Dynamo Kyiv

Braga

Atalanta

Lokomotiv Moscow

Viktoria Plzen

Athletic Bilbao

Zenit St Petersburg

Unseeded teams