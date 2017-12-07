Football Talk: Brighton want Dembele, McInnes latest

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Link: Brighton have been eyeing Dembele. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers will be looking ahead to Monday's Europa League draw but he may be taking on one of Europe's big names without his star striker when the knockout stages start.

Talk of interest in Moussa Dembele is nothing new but Brighton have been added to the list of suitors and it's being reported that manager Chris Hughton is ready to test the water with a £20m bid when the transfer window opens in January.

Rodgers is planning some shopping of his own and Celtic are said to be lining up the purchase of St Mirren star Lewis Morgan with the Buddies keen to have him loaned back for the remainder of their promotion campaign.

Derek McInnes' future still hasn't been resolved. Aberdeen's rejection of an approach from Rangers led to McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty missing training yesterday and today's reports have the manager being forced to drive through a move if he wants it. Will today be the day the saga ends?

Elsewhere, Hamilton are locked in a dispute with their bank over their £1m fraud hit, Scott Brown has said that Scotland's delay in appointing a new manager is causing him specific pain. We can only imagine how it'll go down if Aberdeen need a new manager and land Michael O'Neill.

Also, Ann Budge has vowed to back manager Craig Levein in the January transfer window. All he needs now is the approval of director of football Craig Levein if he wants to revamp his squad.

The best of social media

Thread.

The back pages