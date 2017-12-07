Hampden loses out on hosting opening match of Euro 2020

UEFA have announced the European Championships will kick off in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Venue: Hampden will host four matches but not the opening game. SNS Group

Hampden Park has missed out on hosting the opening match of the 2020 European Championships.

UEFA has announced that Rome's Stadio Olimpico will be the venue for the showpiece match for the anniversary championships, which will be played across the continent.

The national stadium has beaten off competition from Hampden, St. Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium and Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena, who were all vying to host the opening game.

Brussel's Eurostadium were also in contention but will no longer take part in hosting due to delays to the new purpose-built stadium.

Wembley, which was already scheduled to host the semi finals and final, will now replace the stadium and stage their three group and one last 16 game.

The London arena has been paired with Glasgow to host the six matches in Group D.

The tournament will be played across Europe for the first time in 2020 to commemorate its 60th anniversary, with European football's governing body choosing Hampden as one of 13 host venues.

The Glasgow ground is already guaranteed to have three games from the group stages and one from the round of 16.

With a capacity of 52,025, the ground has previously hosted the UEFA Cup final in 2007 and the Champions League final in 2002.