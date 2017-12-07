McInnes to miss Aberdeen training and media conference

The Aberdeen manager's future is still uncertain after Rangers made an approach.

Derek McInnes: Aberdeen manager to miss training for second day. SNS Group

Derek McInnes is absent from Aberdeen's training session for a second day and will not do pre-match media duties as talks over his future continue.

Rangers made an approach to Aberdeen on Tuesday evening asking to speak to McInnes about their vacant managerial position but were refused permission by the Pittodrie club.

The manager and assistant Tony Docherty missed training on Wednesday as they held talks with chairman Stewart Milne and are absent again on Thursday.

McInnes will not appear at Aberdeen's media conference on Thursday lunchtime ahead of their Premiership match against Dundee. Coach Paul Sheerin will take his place.

Compensation would have to be agreed between the sides if McInnes was to return to the club he served as a player between 1995 and 2000.

STV understands that the figure is in the region of £1.1m.

The request to speak to McInnes came after a week in which Aberdeen lost twice to Rangers in back-to-back Premiership fixtures with the Ibrox side under the temporary stewardship of under-20s coach Graeme Murty.

Following the second defeat, a 2-1 loss at Pittodrie, McInnes made clear his frustration at the links with Rangers, saying the speculation had "dragged on and on".

He previously endorsed the comments of Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne, who had said he manager was happy in his current role and was "going nowhere".