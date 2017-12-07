Rangers' Ryan Jack fails in appeal against red card

The Ibrox midfielder was sent off by Willie Collum for a challenge on Stevie May.

Dismissed: Ryan Jack was sent off at Pittodrie. SNS Group

Rangers' Ryan Jack has failed to overturn the red card he was shown in the recent match against Aberdeen.

The midfielder was sent off by referee Willie Collum for a challenge on Stevie May during his side's 2-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

An appeal was submitted to the Scottish FA after Rangers reviewed the challenge but an independent panel has upheld the original decision.

Jack will now be suspended for three matches. The midfielder serves an immediate two-match ban for the incident against Aberdeen on December 3, meaning he sits out the games against Ross County and Hibernian.

His previous dismissal earlier in the season means an additional match ban will be served but this only kicks in 14 days after the sending off.

That means he will be available for Rangers' game against St Johnstone on December 16 but will then be suspended for the trip to Kilmarnock on December 23.

Sunday's incident was the fourth time Jack has been sent off this season, though he successfully appealed two suspensions.

A red card for an altercation with Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot was rescinded last month, as was a dismissal for a clash with Hibernian's Anthony Stokes in August.