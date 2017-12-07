Derek McInnes' future 'will be confirmed on Thursday'

Aberdeen under 20s coach Paul Sheerin spoke to the media in the manager's absence.

Paul Sheerin (left) and Derek McInnes chat before a pre-season friendly in the summer. SNS

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen future will be confirmed on Thursday, according to under-20s' coach Paul Sheerin.

The manager has not been present at training since the club turned down Rangers' request to speak to him about the vacant role at Ibrox.

His assistant Tony Docherty also missed the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday as they held talks with chairman Stewart Milne.

Sheerin, who replaced McInnes for the club's media conference ahead of Friday's visit to Dens Park, explained the current situation.

"There will be a resolution at some stage today, either way, whether the manager will be here or not," he said.

"Hopefully by the close of play today we will have a decision on that. Until such time it's business as usual for us along the corridor in terms of trying our best to prepare for our game tomorrow.

"The nature of football, the way it works, it's not ideal but it's a situation the players will just get on with.

'I've been in touch with him, he's been asking how training has been and how the players are.' Paul Sheerin

Sheerin went on to explain he has spoken to McInnes and was personally requested by him to take training during his absence.

"I've been in touch with him," he said. "He's been asking how training has been and how the players are. It was purely just regards training and obviously the game tomorrow.

"There was nothing else said about his situation, it's none of my business.

"He asked us to take training on Tuesday night and we've done that. We've relayed back the boys have been fine in training and apart from that we've been given a blank canvas to work with."

The Scottish Premiership fixture between Dundee and Aberdeen on Friday night is likely to have Sheerin and Robson in the dugout.

He admits that is what they have to prepare for during the period of uncertainty.

"I'm not sure if I'll be in charge against Dundee," he said.

"Myself and Barry (Robson) have been dealing with training the last couple of days so I'd be surprised if anyone was to come in between tonight and tomorrow to take the game.

"The likelihood is it will be myself and Barry who will continue to take care of team matters until such time we're asked differently.

"I think we have to prepare as if we will be in the dugout tomorrow night. If it doesn't happen then the manager is here to sort things out but we'be got to be in place to make sure we're doing that."