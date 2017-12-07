McCann: I'm not averse to my players having a dust-up

The Dundee boss says training ground disagreements show his squad are winners.

Dundee boss Neil McCann says he's not averse to his players having a dust-up in training because it shows they have a winning mentality.

McCann's Dark Blues host Aberdeen on Friday night as they look to build on a run of seven points from their last three games.

Despite the upturn in form, the Dens Park outfit are only out of the relegation play-off spot on goal difference.

A run of defeats coincided with goalkeeper Scott Bain being banished from the first-team picture following an alleged bust-up with McCann.

The manager has lauded his new-look squad, however, insisting training ground bust-ups are natural among winners.

"I love my team," he said. "It's taken a bit of time for the guys to get to know each other but that's just natural.

"They have to learn each other's habits, characters, likes, dislikes and then they push boundaries, which is nice.

"I'm not averse to boys arguing and having a wee dust-up in training, as long as it's forgotten about and it's done in the right manner, because it shows they are competitive and are winners.

"They know I have total belief in them and I have pushed them. When results weren't coming I pushed them again and asked them to be brave."

He added: "I've never moved from what I wanted them to do, I want them to be brave. I'm not going to say one thing at the start of the season then bottle it and go route one.

"I'm not in any fear for my position, I'm not ignorant to where we are in the table but I'm not going to change what I am asking them to do because that shows weakness."

Paul Sheerin is set to take charge of Aberdeen for their trip to Tayside as Derek McInnes nears a move to Rangers.

McCann, though, reckons the impact of his former Ibrox teammate's absence will be minimal, such is the experience of the Dons squad.

"I couldn't care less who comes here in the dugout," he said. "Derek is a former teammate of mine and a friend but it's the same group of players and that's what makes the difference.

"I expect Aberdeen to be fully professional - they have a really experienced group who have tasted success with silverware and they have been consistently good.

"What happens when you have a group of players like that, no matter what happens behind the scenes at management level, they can probably get themselves going.

"I don't really care what their mindset is, as long as ours is right."