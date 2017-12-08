Football Talk: McInnes' Rangers bombshell, Murty stays on

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Staying put: McInnes remains at Aberdeen. SNS Group

If you thought Storm Caroline was the biggest thing to blow through Scotland on Thursday then you missed a real day of Premiership drama.

One moment, Derek McInnes looked poised to become the next manager of Rangers, the next he was remaining at Aberdeen and the Ibrox club were left looking embarrassed.

That is, until Rangers put out a statement clearing everything up, explaining they wanted a manager who could win games and that they weren't really keen on McInnes anyway.

In fact, they agreed with his decision not to pursue the job so much that they contacted Aberdeen to ask to talk to him about.

It can't be often that a move like this breaks down and everyone's happy.

Except perhaps Graeme Murty who continues as caretaker boss through Christmas and into the new year and will share his thoughts with the media on Friday.

We've rounded up all the news and concomitant opinion.

Elsewhere, Celtic have learned the 16 teams they could be drawn against in the Europa League last 32.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are among those who could lie in wait. Kieran Tierney will be keen for an easy run to the final after he revealed he still curses his dad for not taking him to Celtic's last European final.

Cristiano Ronaldo's low self-esteem has been given a boost with the award of the Ballon D'Or, while Everton are being linked with what would surely be the biggest transfer move of the January window.

