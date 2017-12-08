Louis Moult out for up to a month with hamstring injury

Stephen Robinson could be without his star striker over the busy festive period.

Blow: Moult has been ruled out for up to a month. SNS Group

Motherwell striker Louis Moult has been ruled out of first team action for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

Moult, who has scored eight goals in 15 games this season, will miss several games in a busy month for the Fir Park club.

That could mean the forward has played his last game for the club if he is ruled out until the transfer window opens in January.

Moult is out of contract in the summer and Motherwell may sell if they receive a suitable offer in the new year.

"I can't dictate what anybody else does," manager Stephen Robinson said.

"We've always said Louis has a few months left on his contract so if somebody puts in the right offer for this football club obviously we have to look at everything and be fair to the player.

"But it's not something I can dictate and for the time being we just look at what we can control."

The Steelmen rejected a bid from Aberdeen in the summer but Robinson believes that decision was justified with Moult's early season form and their achievement in reaching the League Cup final.

"We were brave with our decision and we have been more than repaid for that with 14 goals and a cup final, and sitting fifth in the league," he said.

"What happens in January we can't really control, if people are willing to pay money with a few months left then we have to look at that.

"We have an eye on other things and we have to make sure we are ready for that, and the same if somebody looks at Chris Cadden or Cedric Kipre."