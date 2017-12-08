McInnes: I wasn't prepared to walk away just yet

The Aberdeen manager has revealed why he turned down the chance to move to Rangers.

Decision: McInnes opted to stay with Aberdeen. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has explained his reasons for deciding to stay at the club and not pursue a move to become the new Rangers boss.

The Ibrox club had approached Aberdeen for permission to speak to McInnes about their vacancy and, after two days of internal discussions, it was announced that McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty would remain at Pittodrie.

The manager said that he couldn't "tarnish relationships" at Aberdeen after leading the club to second place in the league for three consecutive seasons.

"It's been a challenge for everybody concerned over the last wee while," he told Aberdeen's Red TV. "I had something to consider, as it is in life.

"If you are deemed to be doing well, you normally get opportunities and offers and decisions to make.

"But I wasn't prepared to walk away just yet. I am really happy here as everybody knows, and I wasn't prepared to tarnish relationships that I have built over the last wee while.

"Hopefully everything gets settled down. None of this has been of our own doing. Since the official approach was made on Tuesday we quickly got it put to bed."

McInnes and Docherty missed two days of training and preparation for Friday's Premiership game at Dundee as they discussed their future. After six weeks of speculation over whether he would become the successor to Pedro Caixinha at Ibrox, during which Aberdeen have only picked up 11 points, he said he just wanted things to settle down again.

"We want to get back to normal practice," he said. "We have tried to be as normal and professional as possible throughout it.

"I don't like when we don't win games. Ultimately that's why there has been a bit of a cloud."