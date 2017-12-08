  • STV
Graeme Murty: Rangers job offer is not on the table 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The caretaker boss says he would find it difficult to turn down the role if offered.

Willing: Murty is happy to stay in place.
Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has reiterated he would find it difficult to turn down a permanent job offer but does not see it as a realistic possibility.

The club's under-20s boss has been in temporary charge for the second time following Pedro Caixinha's sacking.

He had expected to have returned to his day job this week after Rangers approached Aberdeen to speak to Derek McInnes.

McInnes' decision to stay at Pittodrie led to Murty being told he will be in charge until the end of the year at least but he does not expect the position to be permanent.

"It would be extremely difficult to turn down but that's not on the table, as I understand it," he said.

"I'm happy with that and to do the job as well as I can in the interim period. I'll just crack on and do my job. It's for other people to decide the level that I'm capable of operating at. That's far beyond my remit.

"I feel that the board trust me to do a job. They've asked me to step in and help and I'm more than happy to do that."

'I'm not going to come out and condemn someone for not taking this role. I'm not going to come out and praise them for seeing their contract out.'
Graeme Murty on Derek McInnes

He added: "I'm proud to be sitting here in front of you but more than that if there's anything else to be said you would have to go and ask the board.

"The board are going through a process at the moment that is taking time but, at the end of the day, I'm just sitting here fulfilling a role to the best of my ability."

Murty, who revealed he had a contingency plan in place to be prepared for this weekend's game against Ross County, said he wasn't going to criticise McInnes for turning down the opportunity.

"It's as you've seen in the public," he said. "I've not got a different reading from anyone else.

"Something was expected to happen and it hasn't happened. I'm not going to come out and condemn someone for not taking this role. I'm not going to come out and praise them for seeing their contract out.

"The reality of the situation is that someone has made a decision not to come to the football club. I respect that decision and we have to respect our players' rights to prepare properly for the game tomorrow and make sure we take care of that."

