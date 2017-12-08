Rodgers: Celtic were only Champions Route side to succeed

The Celtic boss says it is unfair to criticise his team's Champions League campaign.

Brendan Rodgers has defended his Celtic side from critics following their defeat to Anderlecht, saying their achievement has to be put into context.

Celtic completed their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat but finished third in their group ahead of the Belgian side to take the consolation prize of a Europa League knockout stage place.

Playing in Europe after Christmas was Celtic's pre-tournament target and Rodgers thinks his players should get credit despite some people criticising them for losing at home.

The manager accepted his team's performance was not up to the required standard on Tuesday but he preferred to look at the bigger picture.

"Where we are in terms of modern football, you look at the teams that we should be measured against like Ajax, who didn't even qualify or the likes of Benfica who are running away with the league in Portugal but ended up with no points, and other teams," he said.

"We were the only team from the Champions Route [to reach the Europa League].

"Some people won't even know what the Champions Route is and that's how far away we're deemed to be from Champions League football."

'It's unfortunate that lots of people will measure us on PSG and Bayern Munich, which is totally unrealistic.' Brendan Rodgers

The Celtic boss was referring to the path through the qualification stages for champions of nations whose teams do npt get direct entry to the Champions League group stage.

Celtic came through three qualification ties against other league winners this season and the Scottish champions will face four rounds next summer.

Qarabag, APOEL, Olympiakos and Maribor also qualified through the same path but finished bottom of their respective groups.

"These players have qualified through the Champions Route and are the only team to have gone through to qualify for the Europa League," he said.

"So it's unfortunate that lots of people will measure us on PSG and Bayern Munich, which is totally unrealistic.

"I think what the players have done in these last 18 months from not qualifying to then finishing bottom of the Europa League to having a successful Champions League qualification campaign and now in the second campaign to qualify for European football after Christmas, I think it's an achievement for them in terms of where we sit in football at this point in time."

He added: "For us there'll always be criticism, we know that, but it doesn't really bother us. We just have to continue with our work.

"We have to continue to try to grow and use the criticism as growth. That's something we've done over the course of the last 18 months."