Michael O'Neill would be 'silly' to take Scotland job 

Hearts defender Michael Smith believes Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill would be "silly" to take the Scotland job.

The full back's national team manager is Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan's number one target to replace Gordon Strachan.

The Irish FA granted permission for their Scottish counterparts to speak to the 48-year-old about making the switch.

Since then they have offered O'Neill a new six-year-deal in the hope of persuading him to stay on.

Smith, who has been capped once by O'Neill for Northern Ireland, believes his manager is better off staying in his current post.

The defender said he is convinced they will qualify for the next European Championships under his watch.

"It's his decision at the end of the day, if he wants to change he can but I think he'd be silly to," Smith said.

"He's done such a great job at Northern Ireland, why move?

"I think we can definitely get to the next Euros."

Northern Ireland care eight places above Scotland in the FIFA rankings in 24th place having reached the play-offs for next year's World Cup, where they lost out to Sweden.

Smith reckons they present an altogether better proposition than what Scotland have to offer.

"At the minute, yes, I think they've done brilliantly under Michael over the last few years," he said.

"Scotland are starting to come good, they just missed out there which was unlucky, but I think both countries will come strong come the next Euro campaign."