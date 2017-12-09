Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches
Four matches take place on Saturday afternoon, before Hibs host Celtic on Sunday.
A packed festive fixture list kicks into action this weekend, with each Scottish Premiership club set to play at least six matches between now and New Year.
Squad rotation becomes order of the day during such an intense run as managers scrutinise their players fitness throughout the month.
Four games take place on Saturday, before Hibs look to end Celtic's undefeated run on Sunday afternoon.
Here we run the rule over how each team is shaping up.
Hamilton v St Johnstone, Saturday, 3pm
Hamilton
Injuries: Ali Crawford (fitness to be assessed).
Form (last 5 matches): DDWDW
St Johnstone
Injuries: Chris Millar (illness), Steven MacLean (knee problems mean he can't play on artificial surface), Aaron Comrie (hamstring), Brian Easton (knee) out.
Form: LWLLD
Hearts v Motherwell, Saturday, 3pm
Hearts
Injuries: Arnoud Djoum (knee) and Jamie Walker (tight hamstring) to be assessed.
Form: DDDLL
Motherwell
Injuries: Louis Moult (hamstring), Paul Hartley (foot) out; Trevor Carson doubtful.
Form: LDWLL
Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle, Saturday, 3pm
Kilmarnock
Injuries: Greg Kiltie (ankle), Iain Wilson (knee), Steven Smith (back) out.
Form: WLDWL
Partick Thistle
Injuries: Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee), Christie Elliott (ankle) and Abdul Osman (shoulder) out.
Form: LDLWD
Rangers v Ross County, Saturday, 3pm
Rangers
Injuries: Lee Wallace (groin), Graham Dorrans (ankle) and Jordon Rossiter (knee) out.
Suspension: Ryan Jack
Form: WWLLW
Ross County
Injuries: Andrew Davies (calf) and Jim O'Brien (hamstring) to be assessed.
Form: LDLWL
Hibs v Celtic, Saturday, 3pm
Hibs
Injuries: Ross Laidlaw (shoulder), David Gray (knee) and Liam Fontaine (ankle) out.
Form: WDLWW
Celtic
Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring) out; Dedryck Boyata (flu) and Scott Sinclair (ankle) to be assessed.
Form: WDWWD