Fitness and form guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Four matches take place on Saturday afternoon, before Hibs host Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers defender Danny Wilson talks to the physios after a head knock.
A packed festive fixture list kicks into action this weekend, with each Scottish Premiership club set to play at least six matches between now and New Year.

Squad rotation becomes order of the day during such an intense run as managers scrutinise their players fitness throughout the month.

Four games take place on Saturday, before Hibs look to end Celtic's undefeated run on Sunday afternoon.

Here we run the rule over how each team is shaping up.

Hamilton v St Johnstone, Saturday, 3pm

Hamilton's Dougie Imrie and Alex Gogic battle with St Johnstone's Graham Cummins for possession.
Hamilton

Injuries: Ali Crawford (fitness to be assessed).

Form (last 5 matches): DDWDW

St Johnstone

Injuries: Chris Millar (illness), Steven MacLean (knee problems mean he can't play on artificial surface), Aaron Comrie (hamstring), Brian Easton (knee) out.

Form: LWLLD

Hearts v Motherwell, Saturday, 3pm

Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman shields the ball from Hearts captain Christope Berra.
Hearts

Injuries: Arnoud Djoum (knee) and Jamie Walker (tight hamstring) to be assessed.

Form: DDDLL

Motherwell

Injuries: Louis Moult (hamstring), Paul Hartley (foot) out; Trevor Carson doubtful.

Form: LDWLL

Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle, Saturday, 3pm

Kilmarnock defender Greg Taylor and Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards in action.
Kilmarnock

Injuries: Greg Kiltie (ankle), Iain Wilson (knee), Steven Smith (back) out.

Form: WLDWL

Partick Thistle

Injuries: Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee), Christie Elliott (ankle) and Abdul Osman (shoulder) out.

Form: LDLWD

Rangers v Ross County, Saturday, 3pm

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos sees his shot blocked by Ross County defender Jason Naismith.
Rangers

Injuries: Lee Wallace (groin), Graham Dorrans (ankle) and Jordon Rossiter (knee) out.

Suspension: Ryan Jack

Form: WWLLW

Ross County

Injuries: Andrew Davies (calf) and Jim O'Brien (hamstring) to be assessed.

Form: LDLWL

Hibs v Celtic, Saturday, 3pm

Hibs' Marvin Bartley chases Celtic full-back Keiran Tierney down the line.
Hibs

Injuries: Ross Laidlaw (shoulder), David Gray (knee) and Liam Fontaine (ankle) out.

Form: WDLWW

Celtic

Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring) out; Dedryck Boyata (flu) and Scott Sinclair (ankle) to be assessed.

Form: WDWWD

