Levein laments most frustrating period of his career

The Hearts boss has been angered by his side's inability to secure results of late.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5672661333001-most-frustrating-period-of-my-career-says-craig-levein.jpg" />

Hearts boss Craig Levein says his side's recent inability to put together results has ensured this is currently the most frustrating period of his career in football.

Levein's Jam Tarts have only picked up three points from the last 15 available, drawing the first three fixtures at the renovated Tynecastle Park.

Such form has left the former Scotland manager hugely frustrated, with the 53-year-old having banked that a return to their Gorgie home would provide a boost to the side's ailing fortunes.

He said: "It has been the most frustrating period of my football career, in all honesty.

"We're working extremely hard, that's what the data is telling us, and things aren't going our way at this moment.

"My view is to keep doing what you are doing, to keep working hard.

He added: "If you look at our stats, we obviously need to score more goals, I don't think our defending is a huge problem, we just aren't creating enough.

"That's an area we need to improve."

Levein replaced Ian Cathro as Hearts manager following a poor start to the season.

While many expected the director of football's return to the touchline to have an instant impact on results, Levein says he was under no allusions as to the task he was undertaking.

He said: "There isn't a second of this I thought would be easy, it's never been easy.

"If it was easy everybody would be doing it.

"I'm hopeful that things will improve in January when we have the opportunity to rejig the squad, that will help for sure.



"We have an imbalance which I have spoken about, in the meantime we will keep trying our hardest."