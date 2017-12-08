McInnes brushes off Rangers statement as Aberdeen win

The Pittodrie side ended a turbulent week by beating Dundee 1-0 at Dens Park.

Derek McInnes celebrates with the travelling support following Aberdeen's 1-0 win over Dundee. SNS

Derek McInnes brushed off Rangers' statement regarding his decision to opt against pursuing a move to Ibrox as Aberdeen ended a turbulent week by claiming three points at Dens Park.

The Dons boss was back on the touchline for the trip to Dundee after taking time off during the week to mull over his future.

He saw his side move second in the table thanks to defender Scott McKenna's flicked effort three minutes after the break.

Rangers issued a less-than-complimentary response to their target's rebuttal on Thursday.

However, McInnes says he was left unmoved.

He said: "No comment, it's up to others to do that, I just need to concentrate on Aberdeen.

"It's each to their own. I'm a very confident guy, confident in my abilities.

"When you've had a couple of clubs willing to pay compensation for you in the last couple of months it shows you're doing an alright job.

"I back myself and I back my team but everybody has an opinion."

He added: "There's been a lot to consider. Between an official approach going in and a decision there was only 48 hours, so there's no real length of time there.

"It's the speculation from beforehand that's dragged it out.

"Like any walk of life when you have an opportunity to move on you have to consider it and I did that."

The Dons saw off a late push from the home side to get back to winning ways following back-to-back defeats to Rangers.

McInnes hopes the win provides a spark heading into a hectic festive period.

He said: "It was good to get back to concentrating on the game tonight.

"By and large that was more of an Aberdeen performance, coming away from home and winning a tight game. Dundee are a good side, with players who ask questions of you, but we just about edged it.

"We're still second in the league and there is more to come.

"The supporters shown solidarity and it's good to send them home happy."