Aberdeen chairman: There's been a cloud hanging over us

Stewart Milne says Rangers could have handled the Derek McInnes saga much better.

Derek McInnes decided not to enter talks with Aberdeen during the week. SNS

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne believes Rangers did not handle the Derek McInnes saga well, saying it created a cloud over his club.

Rangers ended weeks of speculation on Tuesday when they approached the Dons for permission to speak to their manager.

After taking time off McInnes then decided not to enter talks with the club he used to play for, as they search for Pedro Caixinha's replacement.

Speaking exclusively to STV Sport, Milne said the Ibrox side's poor handling of the situation has had a negative impact on Aberdeen in recent weeks.

"Yes, without any doubt," he said when asked if they could have handled it better. "I think from an Aberdeen perspective they could have.

"If you look back over the years there has been too many managerial situations that have been handled the way this has.

"I can clearly say from an Aberdeen perspective that the way it was handled, in terms of the length of time, has been detrimental to us as a club.

"I know it's very easy for people to say we bat off the speculation and got on with our jobs but you know what human beings are like. There are people there wondering what will happen to their boss and if their boss goes what implications will that have on them.

"All of us were continually confronted by fans and everyone we would meet asking what was happening at the club and if there was a way for us to bring things to a head.

"Whether or not it had an implication on results during that period I think without any question there was a cloud hanging over our club for too long a period."

Rangers came in for criticism when they issued a statement after McInnes had confirmed he was staying at Aberdeen.

Milne believed it was strange no one had put their name to such a strongly-worded article, saying it shouldn't have been anonymous.

He continued by adding it was a 'real error in judgement' and not the message they should have been relaying to the Rangers support.

"I normally wouldn't get involved in speaking about what other clubs do but I think they put out that statement for a specific purpose," he continued. "It was to try and move the focus on to someone else.

"To me, if I was an employee of Rangers I would have been very disappointed with that statement. I would have thought, and what I would have been expecting, was Rangers saying they set out to get Derek as manager, for some reason they failed and what can they do now.

"They have to provide reassurance to our employers, players and fans that they have another plan in place and will get that actioned because they understand the importance of getting a top class manager in place.

"To me that is where the focus should have been rather than trying to undermine Derek.

"I think they have done themselves a massive disservice in the whole approach they took putting out that statement. I think it was a real error in judgement."