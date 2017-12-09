A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

There were four top flight fixtures with Hibernian and Celtic meeting on Sunday.

Hamilton Accies 0-1 St Johnstone

After going six games without defeat, St Johnstone ended Hamilton Accies' run at New Douglas Park.

Stefan Scougall hit the long range left-footed shot from an awkward angle midway through the second half to secure the points.

Hearts 1-0 Motherwell

Hearts sealed their first victory since returning to the newly revamped Tynecastle with a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Kyle Lafferty completed a solo effort shortly before the break in a game that was marred by two key players going off injured.

Hearts lost Jamie Walker while Chris Cadden also limped off in the first half.

Kilmarnock 5-1 Partick Thistle

There were goals galore at Rugby Park as Kilmarnock left Partick Thistle rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Kris Boyd opened and closed the scoring while Eamonn Brophy also netted a brace. Niall Keown turned into his own net on the hour mark.

Chris Erskine had pulled one back for the visitors just four minutes after Killie had taken the lead but they weren't able to stamp their mark on the game.

Rangers 2-1 Ross County

Rangers recorded their third consecutive win for the first time in almost a year. They were just seven days off the date they last won three in a row during the 2016/17 campaign.

Graeme Murty's side came from behind to cancel out Craig Curran's earlier opener.

Alfredo Morelos returned to scoring ways heading home the equaliser before Danny Wilson added the winner with his second goal in a week.