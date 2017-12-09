  • STV
Graeme Murty: Rangers players can handle intensity now

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Ibrox side sealed their third consecutive win for the first time in a year.

Graeme Murty was pleased to see his team come from behind at Ibrox.
Graeme Murty was pleased to see his team come from behind at Ibrox.

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty says his players are now in a place where they can handle intense games and grind out results.

He watched his side come from behind to beat Ross County 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox to make it three wins out of three.

It's the first time Rangers have managed to seal three victories on the trot since this time last year when they won four in December.

Murty brushed off the landmark result but said the manner in which the team fought back to secure all three points shows their progression recently.

"It wasn't at a level of the two previous performances but the players found a way to win," he said.

"We managed to grind out a win and perhaps now the press will stop mentioning it. It's three wins and it's nine points for the players.

"That obviously puts them in a better state of mind psychologically but we know we can do better.

"We weren't at the right level and that's something we have to look at collectively but the players managed to get themselves over that hump the press keep talking about.

"Everything about the club has been questioned recently by the fans but we managed to get over that hump. We could have been more clinical and had more goals but we like that step up in intensity.

"We can handle it now. The boys can handle it and go on and actually get the win, so hopefully as well as the crowd the players will start to have a little bit of faith in themselves which is critical."

'What's the point? Me venting at half time is only going to make one person in the changing room feel better and that's me.'
Graeme Murty, Rangers interim manager

Murty also admitted he didn't see the point in giving his players the hairdryer treatment when they went into the break one goal down.

Craig Curran had opened the scoring after just 10 minutes but Murty saw a more effective way of communicating with his players.

"What's the point?" he asked. "Me venting at half time is only going to make one person in the changing room feel better and that's me - and I don't have to do anything in the second half.

"They have to go out and perform so it's about giving them tactical messages and fixing the problems. We changed the shape and it was more about that than shouting and screaming, ranting and raving.

"I've been on the receiving end of that and it just turns you off to the next message. We needed them in, mentally sharp, listening to the messages and they managed to do it."

