Coyle: Even biased fans will agree we were denied penalty

Rangers came from behind to beat Owen Coyle's Ross County 2-1 at Ibrox.

Owen Coyle was not happy with the SNS

Owen Coyle was left angered by the lack of decisions that went in Ross County's favour, saying they didn't deserve to be leaving Ibrox without at least a share of the points.

The Highlanders took the lead against Rangers after just 10 minutes but the home side scored twice in the second half to snatch the victory.

The Staggies manager was frustrated by referee Euan Anderson's performance, especially when his side were denied a late penalty.

He believes everyone will collectively agree should have been awarded the spot kick for Bruno Alves' foul on Andrew Davies.

"We certainly shouldn't be leaving with no points from the game, that's for sure," he said at full time. "We certainly deserved more than what we got.

"I'm always loathe to be critical of people but I think it's fair to say there was a number of things that went against us today.

"Late on at 2-1 we should have had a stonewall penalty. Big Andrew Davies runs in to score and Alves, not even looking at the ball, throws him to the ground.

"But it is what it is, we never got it, but that being said we showed a lot of good qualities today. The disappointment was we allowed Rangers back into the game.

"Maybe the referee never saw it but the other officials seemed to see a lot of other stuff today so for me it's a stonewall penalty.

"When we see it back even the most biased would agree we would be looking for a penalty in that incident.

"I thought there were a number of things, not just the penalty late on. Sometimes you get those decisions but we've certainly not had any yet so we must be due a lot of them."