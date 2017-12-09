  • STV
  • MySTV

No sub keeper for Motherwell due to 'ridiculous SPFL rule'

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Stephen Robinson was unable to name a back up goalkeeper for the Hearts game.

Stephen Robinson, Motherwell 2017
SNS

Stephen Robinson explained the reason his Motherwell side were unable to name a substitute goalkeeper against Hearts was due to a 'ridiculous SPFL rule'.

Number one keeper Trevor Carson missed out with a shoulder injury meaning Russell Griffiths was named between the sticks at Tynecastle.

They had to leave the substitute bench without a stand-in goalie however, after failing to find a last-minute replacement.

A SPFL rule prevented under-20 shot stopper Peter Morrison, who is on loan at Clyde until January, from being recalled.

Robinson urged the league body to address the problem, saying it will stop him loaning players out in the future.

"We didn't have a keeper on the bench because of the ridiculous SPFL rule," he said after his side's 1-0 defeat in Edinburgh.

'We won't loan players because we can't get them back. That massively needs addressed.'
Stephen Robinson, Motherwell manager

"We've got a young boy on loan at Clyde who we tried to call back because we have a recall option, but apparently the recall option only works to play in the under-20s.

"We're trying to develop young, Scottish players and put them in to games like Tynecastle - great stand, atmosphere, but we're not allowed to bring him back.

"If Malky Mackay has got to develop young players then the SPFL have surely got to support him. In the end we won't loan players out because we can't get them back. 

"We have a 20-man squad yet Peter Morrison can't come and sit on the bench today and soak up the atmosphere as part of his development. That's massively needs addressed."

Meanwhile, Chris Cadden who went off injured after 37 minutes will have his hamstring injury assessed ahead of the visit to Firhill on Wednesday. Alex Fisher, who went off at half time with concussion will miss the league clash with Partick Thistle.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.