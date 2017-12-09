No sub keeper for Motherwell due to 'ridiculous SPFL rule'

Stephen Robinson was unable to name a back up goalkeeper for the Hearts game.

Stephen Robinson explained the reason his Motherwell side were unable to name a substitute goalkeeper against Hearts was due to a 'ridiculous SPFL rule'.

Number one keeper Trevor Carson missed out with a shoulder injury meaning Russell Griffiths was named between the sticks at Tynecastle.

They had to leave the substitute bench without a stand-in goalie however, after failing to find a last-minute replacement.

A SPFL rule prevented under-20 shot stopper Peter Morrison, who is on loan at Clyde until January, from being recalled.

Robinson urged the league body to address the problem, saying it will stop him loaning players out in the future.

"We didn't have a keeper on the bench because of the ridiculous SPFL rule," he said after his side's 1-0 defeat in Edinburgh.

'We won't loan players because we can't get them back. That massively needs addressed.' Stephen Robinson, Motherwell manager

"We've got a young boy on loan at Clyde who we tried to call back because we have a recall option, but apparently the recall option only works to play in the under-20s.

"We're trying to develop young, Scottish players and put them in to games like Tynecastle - great stand, atmosphere, but we're not allowed to bring him back.

"If Malky Mackay has got to develop young players then the SPFL have surely got to support him. In the end we won't loan players out because we can't get them back.

"We have a 20-man squad yet Peter Morrison can't come and sit on the bench today and soak up the atmosphere as part of his development. That's massively needs addressed."

Meanwhile, Chris Cadden who went off injured after 37 minutes will have his hamstring injury assessed ahead of the visit to Firhill on Wednesday. Alex Fisher, who went off at half time with concussion will miss the league clash with Partick Thistle.