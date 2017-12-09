Relief for Steve Clarke as Kilmarnock end home 'hoodoo'

The Rugby Park side beat Partick Thistle 5-1 in their biggest home win since December 2011.

Steve Clark watched his side net five against Partick Thistle. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was relieved to overcome their home "hoodoo" after thrashing Partick Thistle 5-1.

Killie were without a win at Rugby Park since May and had claimed just two points at home this season before a fine all-round performance against the struggling Jags.

Kris Boyd struck an early opener, before a brace from Eamonn Brophy, a Niall Keown own goal and another from Boyd sealed their biggest win at home since December 2011.

Clarke was delighted to see his side shake off their unwanted home record in such convincing fashion to make it back-to-back wins in the league.

"It was nice to get a home win," the manager said. "It's been a bit of a hoodoo around us this season.

"It was nice to win and nice to win back-to-back games, nice to score five and be sitting on the bench in the last 10-15 minutes comfortable.

"But I thought it was a really good performance from start to finish and I think we were always slightly better."

After seeing his side lose the game early on against Aberdeen two weeks ago, there was a noticeable effort from the Killie players to make a positive start this time round.

Clarke admitted they planned to go after Thistle early on. He said: "We spoke about a quick start.

"Obviously Thistle came here a bit under pressure at the bottom of the league and trying to close the gap so we felt we could be on the front foot and try and get at them.

"I felt we did that, the only disappointment from the game is we allowed them back in to 1-1 too easily and too quickly."

Boyd's second goal, a penalty after Kirk Broadfoot was fouled, was a controversial moment with the crowd after Brophy had initially claimed the ball with the intention of grabbing a hat-trick, but Clarke backed the experienced striker after he pulled rank to deny the youngster.

He said: "Kris Boyd is on penalties. It doesn't matter if you're 6-1 up or 7-1 up, the man on penalties takes penalties."

Chris Erskine scored the equaliser for Thistle in the 16th minute, with a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner but Jags boss Alan Archibald was left fuming with his side's "abysmal" defending.

Archibald, whose side have won just twice so far this season, said: "We've been beaten 5-1 by one of our closest rivals.

"Without taking anything away from Kilmarnock, we were well in the game but if you defend the way we did for most of the goals...it's ridiculous.

"It doesn't matter how good you play, you don't have a chance if you defend like that; it was abysmal."