Rodgers: Losing from 2-0 up would have been a 'crime'

Celtic led through Scott Sinclair double before late salvo from Hibs at Easter Road.

Disappointed: Rodgers leaves the pitch with Jonny Hayes and Kieran Tierney. SNS

Brendan Rodgers felt it would have been a "crime" if Celtic had lost to Hibs after leading 2-0 with 15 minutes left.

Celtic led through a Scott Sinclair brace before former Parkhead defender Efe Ambrose and youngster Oli Shaw levelled matters.

Hibs nearly ended Celtic's unbeaten run - which now stretches to 68 domestic games - when Mikael Lustig was forced to clear off the line from Shaw as the seconds ticked down.

The visitors, now five points clear of Rangers at the top of the Premiership with a game in hand, could also have snatched it when Sinclair blazed over the bar with the final kick of the game.

Rodgers said he felt his side gifted Hibs their goals.

He said: "That was the craziest thing about it as you could actually lose the game - and to lose the game would have been a crime.

"We were 2-0 up going into the last 15-16 minutes of the game and we should have been probably four or five up.

"Everything from our defensive pressure in the game, they didn't really have anything against us.

"There was one (chance) in the first half where (Martin) Boyle got down the right and got a shot but apart from that, we had great comfort in the game as a team and 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go, it looks as though we could go on and get more goals.

"Two-nil in football is the most dangerous scoreline you can have as at 2-1 - from them being not in the game really - they have that momentum and they can be free and there is no pressure, they can just run and play.

"On reflection, I was really happy with a lot of the game, how we played, our composure, as it's a tough place to come here and play.

"They are a tough team. I thought we were much the better team but without getting the result."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.