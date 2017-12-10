Hibs manager Neil Lennon hails 'magnificent' John McGinn
Easter Road boss says McGinn more than matched Scott Brown in midfield battle.
Hibs boss Neil Lennon branded midfield star John McGinn "superb" as he watched his side come from two goals down to draw with Celtic.
Lennon nearly became the first Premiership manager to take maximum points off Brendan Rodgers since he arrived in Scotland in summer 2016.
After the 2-2 draw at Easter Road, Lennon disputed Rodgers' claims that there was "no contest" between McGinn and Scott Brown, who he described as the "exceptional midfielder on the pitch".
Lennon said: "I thought McGinn was superb, physically, his football was good.
"I don't remember Browny dominating the game and in the last 20 minutes John got stronger when we put him back in his natural position. I thought he was magnificent.
"Maybe Brendan sees it differently from me. I thought McGinn was a cut above today."
The Hibs boss said it "would have been fortunate" had his side snatched the win as he admitted interest in former Aberdeen player Niall McGinn, who watched the game from the stand.
