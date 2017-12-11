Celtic drawn to face Zenit in Europa League last 32

Brendan Rodgers' side face a trip to Russia in February for their knockout tie.

Euro adventure: Russia is the next stop for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have been drawn to face Zenit St Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Scottish champions were pitted against the side who finished third in the Russian League last season when the draw was made in Nyon on Monday lunchtime.

Zenit qualified for the knockout stages by finishing top of their Europa League group, finishing ahead of Real Sociedad, Rosenborg and Vardar.

They were undefeated in their six matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding five.

The Russian league is about to go into its winter shutdown, meaning that after Zenit face Akhmat Grozny they do not have any domestic fixtures until March.

They will have gone more than nine weeks without a competitive fixture by the time they face Celtic.

Celtic were in the draw after finishing third in their Champions League group.

PSG and Bayern Munich progressed to the knockout stages but Brendan Rodgers' side came out on top in the head-to-head with Anderlecht to achieve their aim of having European football after Christmas.

The first leg of the last 32 tie will be played on February 15 at Celtic Park, with the return match a week later.