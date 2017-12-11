Zenit St Petersburg: Lowdown on Celtic's opponents

Celtic have been handed a trip to Russia in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Zenit: Fans had plenty to celebrate during the group stage. PA

Celtic have been drawn against Zenit St Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League and face a side who scored more than any other in the competition's group stage.

Brendan Rodgers' side were rewarded for their third place finish in their Champions League group with a two-legged tie against Russian opposition.

The Celtic manager will renew a rivalry with former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

The first leg will be played at Celtic Park on February 15 before the side travel to St Petersburg for the return match a week later.

We've got the lowdown on the side that stands between Celtic and a place in the last 16.

How did they qualify?

Zenit finished third in last season's Russian Premier League, finishing eight points behind winners Spartak Moscow.

That handed the St Petersburg side a place in the third round of Europa League qualifying, where they defeated Israeli representatives Bnei Yahuda 2-1 on aggregate.

Zenit then defeated Utrecht, of the Netherlands, by the same scoreline after extra time in the play-off round.

That relatively close call might have had many expecting them to struggle in the group stage but that proved not to be the case.

Drawn against Real Sociedad, Rosenborg and Vardar, the Russians sailed through undefeated. The only points they dropped were in a 1-1 draw away at Rosenborg.

No side scored more in the group stage.

In their domestic championship, Zenit are third and after their match against Akhmat Grozny on Monday afternoon they have no domestic fixtures before they play Celtic.

The manager

Roberto Mancini took charge at Zenit in July. SNS Group

Following the departure of Mircea Lucescu, former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini took over this summer.

Mancini, who has won 13 major honours in four different countries, has been tasked with taking the club back into the Champions League.

The Italian and Brendan Rodgers have some history, both good and bad over the years.

Celtic's boss was in charge at Swansea and Liverpool during Mancini's time in England and accused him of "disrespect" when the then City boss said Swansea would make it easy for Manchester United in a league match and lose 10-0.

However, Rodgers could have worked with the Italian in the past and had talks about joining Manchester City as a coach after he left Reading.

Mancini said just last year that he would be keen on managing Celtic in the future if they became a regular Champions League side. Rodgers has said he's looking forward to meeting him when Zenit travel to Glasgow.

The team

Branislav Ivanovic left Chelsea for Zenit. SNS Group

Former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is probably the most familiar name in the Zenit squad but there are plenty of other internationals playing alongside the Serbian.

Seven of the current Russia squad preparing to make a mark in the World Cup next summer ply their trade with Zenit, including veteran Yuri Zhirkov, defender Igor Smolnikov and attacking pair Aleksandr Kokorin and Dmitry Poloz. Artem Dzyuba and Oleg Shatov may also be familiar names.

Mancini was given plenty to spend in the summer by the Gazprom-backed club and brought in five Argentinian players, spending more than £60m on his squad revamp.

Former Roma defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes was the most expensive signing, followed by Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana.

Promising River Plate striker Sebastian Driussi was also recruited for an eight-figure sum.

The history

Celtic have never faced Zenit before.

The Scottish side have faced Russian competition twice in recent memory. Tony Mowbray's side faced Dinamo Moscow in the 2009 Champions League qualifiers, losing 1-0 at home before winning 2-0 in Moscow.

In 2012, Neil Lennon's Celtic side recorded the club's first away win in the Champions League group stage with a 3-2 win in Moscow over Spartak.

They followed that up with a 2-1 home win as they reached the knockout stages.

Though Celtic haven't played Zenit, Brendan Rodgers will have unhappy memories of facing the St Petersburg side.

Rodgers' Liverpool team drew Zenit in the last 32 of the Europa League in 2013.

A 2-0 away defeat left them needing to turn things around at Anfield and they went close with a 3-1 win but were knocked out on away goals.

The stadium

The stadium will host matches at next year's World Cup. PA

Zenit play at the 56,000-capacity Krestovsky Stadium.

Purpose-built for the Russia 2018 World Cup, the stadium has a retractable roof and is based on the Toyota Stadium in Japan.

It played host to the Confederations Cup final earlier this year.

When Celtic visit, a section of the stadium will be closed as a UEFA punishment for a discriminatory banner being shown during a group stage match.