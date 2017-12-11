Rodgers delighted with 'exciting' Europa League draw

The Celtic boss met Zenit St Petersburg in Europe while in charge at Liverpool.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers knows his side face tough opposition in Zenit St Petersburg, having been knocked out of Europe by the Russian side before.

Monday's Europa League draw pitted Rodgers side against the Russians in the Europa League last 32.

Though Celtic have never faced Zenit before, Rodgers' Liverpool side were knocked out of the same competition at this stage by same side in 2013.

"I was there with Liverpool, we played the first leg away and lost 2-0 when they had obviously big investment in the team at the time," Rodgers said.

"We had played well out there but gave a couple of sloppy goals away which was disappointing.

"In the second leg at home we went 1-0 down early on which was a 3-0 deficit but got back the three goals and we just needed one more."

He added: "We had 25 minutes/half anhour to score it and went close and couldn't just make it so we went out on away goals.

"I think they are doing OK in their league. They have a few experienced players and I remember Branislav Ivanovic from Chelsea, who is there.

"We are delighted to be in the draw, it is a really exciting game for us."

Zenit have a three-month break from domestic competition from this week, meaning they will go into the Celtic clash with no competitive matches behind them.

Rodgers said that could be an advantage for his side but pointed out that he encounters a similar situtation in the early qualifiers.

"It doesn't make it the easiest," he said. "We experience that a different way ourselves when we play in the Champions League qualifiers.

"Some of the teams are in season and we are just coming back and we are playing very important games, in our pre-season.

"So I suppose they have it the other way. They play tonight and then I think they will be having their break and then they are into these important games.

"So you can still qualify but of course if you are in rhythm and in season then it does make it a little bit easier."

The Celtic boss acknowledged his side will have had the benefit of a short winter break themselves and praised the SPFL for scheduling a breather after a hectic schedule.

After a 2-2 draw with Hibs on Sunday, Rodgers' side play Hamilton on Wednesday and have five more Premiership matches before the end of December.