Levein: Transfer window mistakes are not easy to fix

The Hearts boss remained tight-lipped on a move to sign Niall McGinn.

Hearts manager Craig Levein says his main aim for the January transfer window is to avoid costly mistakes as he aims to improve his squad.

Levein is keen to sign some fresh faces when the window opens but said any errors are not easy to fix.

He would not comment on reports linking the Jam Tarts to Niall McGinn but said he is in the market for a left back.

The manager, who is also director of football at Tynecastle, watched his side win 1-0 against Motherwell on Saturday and hopes that as well as an improvement in form, he can also address some failings in the squad.

He said finances meant he would have to move some players on to help free up funds and would have to spend wisely.

"I've spoken regularly about the need to build up confidence and hopefully Saturday's result will help with that," he said.

"Then once the January transfer window opens up hopefully we can do a bit of business to balance the side up too, which will help as well.

"A lot of what we do next month will depend on what we can afford. There are some players that will probably need to move on but there will have to be a balance there."

He added: "Is next month's a crucial window? They are all crucial. If you make a mistake it's not easy to fix. We just need to make sure we don't make any mistakes. That's the focus for January."

Hearts and city rivals Hibs are reportedly in competition to sign former Celtic and Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn, who is a free agent.

Levein would not be drawn on that deal but, with McGinn's Northern Ireland colleagues Kyle Lafferty and Austin McPhee at Tynecastle, he did say that in general existing relationships could make a difference to signings.

"I don't really want to get dragged into talking about individuals," he said.

"I don't really see the point. We'll see what happens in January.

"But we do need speed in the wider areas, that's for sure. We need a left-back and other things as well."