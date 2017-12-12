Stephen Robinson: Louis Moult's future is still unknown

Reports claim the striker has signed a pre-contract agreement with Preston North End.

Future: Louis Moult is set to leave Motherwell. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says Louis Moult's future is still unknown but he accepts he will not be at Fir Park next season.

The striker, who has scored 50 goals for Motherwell in two and a half years, is out of contract at the end of the season and newspaper reports say he has already struck an agreement to join Preston North End.

Other Scottish Premiership clubs have been linked with a move for the forward.

Aberdeen had a bid rejected in the summer, while the Steelmen offered an improved deal if he would extend his stay.

Robinson said he was not aware of any move being agreed, though he confirmed some clubs had made an approach to speak to the striker.

"I don't know anything about pre-contracts," he said. "I'm not sure they are worth the paper they are written on anyway.

"Obviously there is a lot of interest in Louis and we have spoken to clubs about Louis. They have contacted us and had the respect to contact us. So that's currently ongoing.

"There's not been a done deal. There are certain clubs who have had the courtesy to speak to us, because we all know they are meant to do that but it isn't always the case. Louis is well within his rights to speak to people."

'We made offers probably above and beyond ourselves to probably make Louis the best paid player at the football club for the last 15 to 20 years.' Stephen Robinson

Robinson revealed the club had stretched their budget to give Moult the best contract offer they could.

Having been rejected, Motherwell would consider selling the player in January if the right bid came in.

"We have made Louis numerous contract offers now and Louis has told me he won't be at the club after the end of the season," the manager said.

"We made offers probably above and beyond ourselves to probably make Louis the best paid player at the football club for the last 15 to 20 years.

"So we have to weigh up in January if someone comes in with the money that benefits the club, we may look to take that. If it's not, we will look to keep him.

"There are clubs who are very interested in him and if it goes to the summer then it becomes a scramble."

He added: "We made an incredible offer for this football club but he has earned the right to choose whether to do that or not.

"Louis has done great for the football club, we have to acknowledge that, but whatever decision we make in January will be for the benefit of the football club."