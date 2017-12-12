  • STV
  • MySTV

Stephen Robinson: Louis Moult's future is still unknown

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Reports claim the striker has signed a pre-contract agreement with Preston North End.

Future: Louis Moult is set to leave Motherwell.
Future: Louis Moult is set to leave Motherwell. SNS Group

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says Louis Moult's future is still unknown but he accepts he will not be at Fir Park next season.

The striker, who has scored 50 goals for Motherwell in two and a half years, is out of contract at the end of the season and newspaper reports say he has already struck an agreement to join Preston North End.

Other Scottish Premiership clubs have been linked with a move for the forward.

Aberdeen had a bid rejected in the summer, while the Steelmen offered an improved deal if he would extend his stay.

Robinson said he was not aware of any move being agreed, though he confirmed some clubs had made an approach to speak to the striker.

"I don't know anything about pre-contracts," he said. "I'm not sure they are worth the paper they are written on anyway.

"Obviously there is a lot of interest in Louis and we have spoken to clubs about Louis. They have contacted us and had the respect to contact us. So that's currently ongoing.

"There's not been a done deal. There are certain clubs who have had the courtesy to speak to us, because we all know they are meant to do that but it isn't always the case. Louis is well within his rights to speak to people."

'We made offers probably above and beyond ourselves to probably make Louis the best paid player at the football club for the last 15 to 20 years.'
Stephen Robinson

Robinson revealed the club had stretched their budget to give Moult the best contract offer they could.

Having been rejected, Motherwell would consider selling the player in January if the right bid came in.

"We have made Louis numerous contract offers now and Louis has told me he won't be at the club after the end of the season," the manager said.

"We made offers probably above and beyond ourselves to probably make Louis the best paid player at the football club for the last 15 to 20 years.

"So we have to weigh up in January if someone comes in with the money that benefits the club, we may look to take that. If it's not, we will look to keep him.

"There are clubs who are very interested in him and if it goes to the summer then it becomes a scramble."

He added: "We made an incredible offer for this football club but he has earned the right to choose whether to do that or not.

"Louis has done great for the football club, we have to acknowledge that, but whatever decision we make in January will be for the benefit of the football club."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.